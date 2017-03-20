Good fishing opportunities for chinook
Don't let the dreary rainfall get in the way of your fishing time as there are plenty of options to catch fish. Taking center stage this week has been the good hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands - which reopened Saturday through April 30 - and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Port Angeles to Sekiu .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar 21
|Steve Curry
|3
|Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON
|Mar 16
|JTy
|1
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Dentures4life
|13
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC