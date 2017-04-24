AVM Ovation MA8.2 monoblock power amplifier

I've known Peder Backman, international sales director for the German firm Audio Video Manufaktur GmbH , for many years, ever since he worked with Electrocompaniet. When I told him that I was looking for products to review in the reference system in my new 20' by 16' by 9' music room, he invited me to browse AVM's large catalog and see what tickled my fancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereophile.