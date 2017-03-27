Authorities find WWII-era grenade nea...

Authorities find WWII-era grenade near Port Townsend

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Authorities have destroyed a World War II-era grenade that was found in the sand on a beach in Fort Worden State Park, near Port Townsend. The Peninsula Daily News reports that an area resident found the grenade while walking on the beach Sunday.

