Authorities find WWII-era grenade near Port Townsend
Authorities have destroyed a World War II-era grenade that was found in the sand on a beach in Fort Worden State Park, near Port Townsend. The Peninsula Daily News reports that an area resident found the grenade while walking on the beach Sunday.
