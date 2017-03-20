2017 Voyagers Auction In Our Own Backyard

Harbor School's annual fundraising event - VOYAGERS AUCTION - will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Open Space for Arts & Community on Vashon Island. It is our school's largest fundraising event of the year and one you won't want to miss! Voyagers Auction brings over 200 guests together for an evening of that celebrates our community and raises important funds for our students and programs.

