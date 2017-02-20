Propolis Brewing celebrating taproom anniversary this weekend
Join Propolis Brewing at their taproom in Port Townsend this Saturday, February 25th for an anniversary party. The event will include beer, live music and paella from Alejandro's Paella House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb 7
|Dentures4life
|13
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb 1
|Shocked
|14
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|154
|Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Angryeyes05
|73
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba...
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC