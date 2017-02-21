Port Townsend Paper Plans $25 Million Investment in 2017
Since buying Port Townsend Paper Corp. in 2015, Crown Paper Group executives estimate that $30 million of capital has been pumped into improvement projects and another $30 million into maintenance projects. And they're not done with making changes to a business that has been the largest private employer in Jefferson County since 1928.
Read more at Paper Age.
