Sooke History: Sooke vessel helped thriving community expand fish trap industry in local waters

When you head down Murray Road today, reach the boardwalk and saunter along the waterfront westward, you wouldn't know the scene shown here took place around 1910-12, when that part of the waterfront was a hive of industrial activity. This smart looking steam-powered tugboat, the Hopkins, 61'6" in length and 17' 6" in breadth, was built in 1909 at Howe Sound for the Hopkins brothers and captained by Gordon Hopkins.

