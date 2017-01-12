Olympic Peninsula beauties on the market
The three bedroom, two bathroom home features glimpses of the Cascades and an expansive 1,066-square-foot deck. It also has a partially finished basement with a bonus room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|154
|Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Angryeyes05
|73
|where is Chris Adams
|Sep '16
|hey
|1
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba...
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC