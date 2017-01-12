Local Writers Prepare to Resist

Local Writers Prepare to Resist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tacoma Weekly

RESISTANCE. Organizers Catalina O'Campo, Renee Simms and Lucas Smiraldo plan for the first public event to be held by Writers Resist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12) Oct '16 Brittkneez 5
News Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 154
Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07) Sep '16 Angryeyes05 73
where is Chris Adams Sep '16 hey 1
News Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12) Sep '16 carnie knobs matter 3
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... Sep '16 WHO R THE WHO 1
News Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Banicki Harvey 1
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC