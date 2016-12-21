Victorian gems and bawdy seaport roots are key to Port Townsend, Wash.

Port Townsend, Wash., was a bawdy seaport in the late 19th century, its saloons and bordellos packed with rowdy sailors whose ships docked here to clear customs before sailing into Puget Sound. After the customhouse moved to Seattle in 1911, Port Townsend, on the northeastern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, dwindled into a ghost town.

