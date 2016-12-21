Victorian gems and bawdy seaport root...

Victorian gems and bawdy seaport roots are key to Port Townsend, Wash.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Port Townsend, Wash., was a bawdy seaport in the late 19th century, its saloons and bordellos packed with rowdy sailors whose ships docked here to clear customs before sailing into Puget Sound. After the customhouse moved to Seattle in 1911, Port Townsend, on the northeastern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, dwindled into a ghost town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12) Oct '16 Brittkneez 5
News Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 154
Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07) Sep '16 Angryeyes05 73
where is Chris Adams Sep '16 hey 1
News Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12) Sep '16 carnie knobs matter 3
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... Sep '16 WHO R THE WHO 1
News Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... Aug '16 Im Awake Now 2
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC