In 1941, Grays Harbor Olympians hike ...

In 1941, Grays Harbor Olympians hike with the Trexians

Tuesday Dec 6

With the Trexians as hosts, Grays Harbor Olympians are looking forward to making their 600th hiking event the most outstanding in club history this weekend at the Trexian lodge on the north shore of Lake Quinault. Only six members belong to the Trexians and only five are active at this time.

