R.I.P. Pauline Oliveros, Musician, Composer, and Creator of Deep Listening
Composer and music theorist Pauline Oliveros died Thursday at age 84, as reported by multiple outlets and confirmed by friends on her Facebook page . Known for her philosophy of "Deep Listening," Oliveros was an early practitioner of avant-garde electronic music and an influential figure in the contemporary classical movement.
