Police investigating fatal crash in PSL

Investigators say 20-year-old Kyle Gunter of Port St. Lucie was driving his white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on US 1 when 76-year-old Edward McCloskey, who was driving his silver 1999 Chevrolet Cadillac traveling south on US1, attempted to turn east into Eastport Plaza in front of Gunter's car. McCloskey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

