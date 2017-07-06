Minto Communities Awarded 'Best of th...

Minto Communities Awarded 'Best of the Best'

Thursday Jul 6

Minto Communities was recognized with six awards from ideal-LIVING magazine's second annual 2017 "Best of the Best" awards showcased in their Summer 2017 edition. Nominations were submitted, and the magazine's editorial committee then researched and chose those communities they felt best represented the spirit of each category.

