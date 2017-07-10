Investigators charge 3rd suspect in P...

Investigators charge 3rd suspect in PSL robbery

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

There is an update in that bizarre Port St. Lucie robbery where three men dressed as woman held up a jewelry store back in April. Now, investigators have officially charged a third suspect, Christopher Brinson.

