Cleveland Clinic Florida Reaches 500th Transplant Milestone

Cleveland Clinic Florida, Broward County's largest provider of solid organ transplantation, conducted its 500th organ transplant on June 29, making it the fastest growing center in the state. The living donor kidney received by 21-year-old Jazmine Serrano of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was donated by her 24-year-old sister Naraly Serrano.

