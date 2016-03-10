Yankees trade ex-Met Ruben Tejada to Orioles
New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada throws to first base during a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on March 10, 2016. (Steve Mitchell New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada throws to first base during a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on March 10, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Failure is not in the fall; it’s when you stop ...
|9 hr
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Andrea
|13
|Costco (Dec '16)
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May 20
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May '17
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC