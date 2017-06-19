Woman arrested for letting 12-year-old drive car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police have charged a 20-year-old woman for allowing a 12-year-old girl to drive a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA Fitness
|Jun 18
|No roids
|1
|Bad man
|Jun 17
|Anonymous
|4
|Former officer files complaint in Fort Pierce
|Jun 15
|Alton bosher
|1
|Poetry Slam/ Open Mic AfterHours Friday 6/23/17...
|Jun 12
|Anna Valdez
|1
|Failure is not in the fall; it’s when you stop ...
|Jun 7
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Jun 6
|Andrea
|13
|Costco (Dec '16)
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC