What Kids Starting Jobs Should Know About Taxes

My 15-year-old son is starting his first job this summer working in the snack bar at our local pool. What tax forms does he need to fill out? When he starts his job, his employer will have him fill out an IRS Form W-4 to specify how much money should be withheld from his paycheck for income taxes.

