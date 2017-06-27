Tebow gets first FSL hit

Tebow gets first FSL hit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The second time was the charm as Tim Tebow made his debut Wednesday with the St. Lucie Mets, getting a single his second time at bat. In the first game of a doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Tebow batted eighth and was the Designated Hitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LA Fitness Jun 18 No roids 1
Bad man Jun 17 Anonymous 4
News Former officer files complaint in Fort Pierce Jun 15 Alton bosher 1
Poetry Slam/ Open Mic AfterHours Friday 6/23/17... Jun 12 Anna Valdez 1
Failure is not in the fall; it’s when you stop ... Jun 7 Ambrosia_TC 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May '17 Joequaresima 5
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC