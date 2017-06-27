Tebow being promoted to Mets' affiliate in Florida
Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets ' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. The 29-year-old Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.
