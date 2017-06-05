Service planned Thursday for two med ...

Service planned Thursday for two med techs killed in Jupiter crash

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A celebration of life for Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia, the two medical technicians killed in a vehicle crash, is planned Thursday at 10 a.m. at Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens. Garcia, a 23-year employee who lived in Port St. Lucie, was a critical care supervisor.

