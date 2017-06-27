Roaches, rodent droppings close area resaturants
A Chinese restaurant in Hobe Sound and a Mexican place in Port St. Lucie were among more than 30 restaurants that were forced to close after state health inspectors visited unannounced. Man Li Chinese Restaurant on SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound had to temporarily close its doors when a state inspector noticed dozens of rodent droppings during a June 21 visit.
