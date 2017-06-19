Port St. Lucie man charged in car burglary spree
Police said Sonny Lee Meade of Port St. Lucie is accused of seven counts of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle. Police said five burglaries occurred in the 1100 block of SE Palm Beach Road on June 14, and two others in the Anchorage Cove apartment complex.
