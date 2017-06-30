Missing girls in Port St. Lucie found
UPDATE: Police say both Deonna Parker and Jessica Flores were found in good health at a home in Port St. Lucie. Parker is 5'01" tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.
