Missing girls in Port St. Lucie found

Friday Jun 30

UPDATE: Police say both Deonna Parker and Jessica Flores were found in good health at a home in Port St. Lucie. Parker is 5'01" tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

