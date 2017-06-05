Man's body found in Jensen Beach

Man's body found in Jensen Beach

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WPTV Local News

Park Rangers at Savannas State Preserve in Jensen Beach located the body of a man on Saturday just after 3 p.m. The Park Rangers were continuing their search for a missing man, 61-year-old James Young of Port St. Lucie.

