Lawyers for Pulse shooter's widow argue suit was filed in wrong district
Lawyers for the Pulse gunman's widow filed a legal motion saying that the court should dismiss the obstruction of justice charge against her because it was filed in what they argue is the wrong district, court records show. In the memo, Noor Salman's lawyers argue that though Mateen committed his crimes in Orlando - Florida's middle district - the accusations against Salman came from a 16-hour interview early that morning with law enforcement in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce - Florida's southern district.
