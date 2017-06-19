Laptops stolen in smash-and-grab burglaries at restaurants

City police are investigating two smash-and-grab car burglaries Thursday at two Port St. Lucie restaurants along St. Lucie Boulevard just east of Interstate 95. Officers responded to the Outback Steakhouse north of the boulevard at 8:20 p.m., where a victim reported the driver side window of his Nissan Altima was smashed, said Sgt. Frank Sabol, city police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.