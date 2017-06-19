Laptops stolen in smash-and-grab burg...

Laptops stolen in smash-and-grab burglaries at restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Palm Beach Post

City police are investigating two smash-and-grab car burglaries Thursday at two Port St. Lucie restaurants along St. Lucie Boulevard just east of Interstate 95. Officers responded to the Outback Steakhouse north of the boulevard at 8:20 p.m., where a victim reported the driver side window of his Nissan Altima was smashed, said Sgt. Frank Sabol, city police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LA Fitness Jun 18 No roids 1
Bad man Jun 17 Anonymous 4
News Former officer files complaint in Fort Pierce Jun 15 Alton bosher 1
Poetry Slam/ Open Mic AfterHours Friday 6/23/17... Jun 12 Anna Valdez 1
Failure is not in the fall; it’s when you stop ... Jun 7 Ambrosia_TC 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May '17 Joequaresima 5
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC