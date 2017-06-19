Just in: Six area Fantasy 5 winners this week; payouts top $500,000
Six winning Fantasy 5 tickets have been sold since Sunday in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, bringing the lucky players a combined $519,942.52 in prizes, Florida Lottery records show. The two most recent winning tickets were sold Thursday in Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton, the Florida Lottery said.
