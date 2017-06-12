Just in: Port St. Lucie man wins $500...

Just in: Port St. Lucie man wins $500,000 jackpot in lottery game

Saturday Jun 10

A 46-year-old Port St. Lucie man this week claimed the Florida Lottery's $500,000 jackpot in its Lucky Money drawing June 2. A 46-year-old Port St. Lucie man this week claimed the Florida Lottery's $500,000 jackpot in its Lucky Money drawing June 2. Ronald Messina claimed his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $374,616.85. He bought his winning ticket at the Publix Super Market at the Tradition Village Square shopping center on Southwest Village Center Drive.

