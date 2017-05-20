Homeoweners raise concerns about sobe...

Homeoweners raise concerns about sober homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Concerned homeowners want to know how Port St. Lucie leaders plan to police sober homes in their backyard. Some are concerned the busted owners in Palm Beach County will move up north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Costco May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May 20 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr '17 Witch Dr Watch 3
News Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ... Apr '17 andet1987 6
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Apr '17 tina 14
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC