Florida man unplugs bouncy castle, ruins child's birthday
The party, for a girl in Port St Lucie, Florida, also had a DJ and sounds like it was supposed to be an elaborate celebration. The man, labelled "grumpy" by local media, is believed to be a neighbour and was caught by surveillance cameras yanking the plug powering the bouncy castle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May 20
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|tina
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC