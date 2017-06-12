Florida man charged for deflating bounce house with kids inside
A Florida man is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly unplugged the fans inflating a birthday party bounce house , causing it to deflate on the children inside. Charles Wotruba of Port St. Lucie was arrested Friday, charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing.
