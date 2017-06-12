Florida man charged for deflating bou...

Florida man charged for deflating bounce house with kids inside

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: NBC2 News

A Florida man is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly unplugged the fans inflating a birthday party bounce house , causing it to deflate on the children inside. Charles Wotruba of Port St. Lucie was arrested Friday, charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poetry Slam/ Open Mic AfterHours Friday 6/23/17... Mon Anna Valdez 1
Failure is not in the fall; it’s when you stop ... Jun 7 Ambrosia_TC 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May 20 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC