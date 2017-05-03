Woman Gets 25 Years in Prison for Her...

Woman Gets 25 Years in Prison for Her Role in Florida Teen Sex-Slavery Case

Marie Johnson was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for helping her husband keep a teenage orphan as their sex slave for five years. The victim, apparently a relative, was 13 when her mother died and she was sent to live with Rob and Marie Johnson in Port St. Lucie, Florida : She was told she had to have sex with the Johnsons to be accepted into their family, according to court records.

