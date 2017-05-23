Why Port St. Lucie woman got 30 months for tax fraud
A Port St. Lucie woman who falsely claimed five different people as her dependents, among other things, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison . Dianne Mowatt, 39, was charged in a 52-count indictment with running a fraudulent tax preparation business to file returns on behalf of clients and herself, federal officials said.
