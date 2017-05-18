View Press Release

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product, offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon & spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

