UHV men capture third PGA Minority title, women ... 26 minutes ago...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The UHV men captured their third PGA Minority title with a final round score of 304 on Sunday at the 6,845-yard, par-72 Wanamaker Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr '17
|Tootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC