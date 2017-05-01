Two shot in Port St. Lucie
Two people were shot after an armed confrontation at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie early Monday morning, according to police. An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at a residence at Peacock Run Apartments when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in.
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
