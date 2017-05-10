PSL breaks ground on Crosstown Pkwy. extension
Work will officially begin Tuesday on the Crosstown Parkway extension connecting U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie leaders said this will give drivers a third east-west route between the two thoroughfares.
