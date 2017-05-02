Port St. Lucie man wins top prize in $2,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

John Dolas poses with his oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that John Dolas, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a top prize in the $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

