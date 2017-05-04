Police seize more than $240,000 in drug bust at Florida home
A search of a Port St. Lucie family's home revealed more than $240,000 in cash along with various drugs and weapons, city police said Thursday. Police arrested Gary Schlein, 64, Deborah Schlein, 62, and Scott Schlein, 40, on multiple charges Wednesday, including trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in controlled substances.
