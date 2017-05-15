Police helicopter footage from Pulse nightclub attack
Police helicopter footage of the Pulse nightclub terror attack shows SWAT units preparing to break in and confront ISIS gunman Omar Mateen. The video appears to show a bomb disposal robot on standby outside the club where 49 were killed and another 68 wounded in the worst mass shooting in US history.
