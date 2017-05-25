Nation-Now 8 mins ago 11:12 a.m.'Bad neighbor' unplugs bounce house at girl's birthday party
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party. CBS 12 reports two children suffered minor injuries after they were briefly trapped under the heavy plastic during the May 21 party in the backyard of a home in Port St. Lucie, about 114 miles north of Miami.
