For Families With Special Needs, Vouchers Bring Choices, Not Guarantees
Ayden, 9, walks along a boardwalk at River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He has autism, ADHD and a seizure disorder, which many schools in the area are not equipped to help him with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Sarbs
|51
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Cant we be Friends
|12
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC