FGCU virologists publish study that f...

FGCU virologists publish study that finds Zika invaded Florida multiple times in 2016

Yesterday

A new study led by an international group of scientists, including five from Florida Gulf Coast University, sheds light on how the Zika virus entered and circulated in Florida in 2016 and might do so again this year. The Zika virus outbreak in Florida wasn't a single virus introduction but rather at least four separate introductions that each led to local chains of transmission, according to research conducted by the scientists, including co-leaders Drs.

