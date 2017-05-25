FGCU virologists publish study that finds Zika invaded Florida multiple times in 2016
A new study led by an international group of scientists, including five from Florida Gulf Coast University, sheds light on how the Zika virus entered and circulated in Florida in 2016 and might do so again this year. The Zika virus outbreak in Florida wasn't a single virus introduction but rather at least four separate introductions that each led to local chains of transmission, according to research conducted by the scientists, including co-leaders Drs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco
|Thu
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May 20
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|tina
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC