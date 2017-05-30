Employees Chase Would-Be Robber Out of Miami Restaurant
A robber who stormed into a Miami restaurant was quickly chased out of the business, newly released surveillance video shows. A man, who claimed to have a gun, bum rushed into the Antigua Guatemala Restaurant on West Flagler Streeta around 11 p.m. on May 12. The suspect threatened employees, demanding cash, police said.
