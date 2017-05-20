East Lake Fire Rescue hires new firef...

East Lake Fire Rescue hires new firefighters

Thursday May 11

East Lake Fire Rescue is pleased to announce the addition of two new firefighters: Jacob Dixon and Roberto Hernandez. The two new hires joined our team on April 3, 2017.

