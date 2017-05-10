Driver charged in fatal I-95 crash in...

Driver charged in fatal I-95 crash in Martin Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday that a driver turned himself in after a fatal Interstate 95 crash that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist earlier this month in Martin County. The wreck happened May 1 on northbound I-95 near mile marker 106 at 8:56 p.m., killing James Michael Hauser of Port St. Lucie.

