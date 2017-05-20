Chemistry teacher accused of having sex with student in car

A Port St. Lucie chemistry teacher is facing felony sexual assault charges after police say she had sex with a 17-year-old student. Police began investigating Tiffany Michelle Geliga, 35, after school administrators at Port St. Lucie High School told them a mother of a 17-year-old student contacted the school to say the teacher had texted her son numerous times, sometimes in the early hours of the morning.

