Chemistry teacher accused of having sex with student in car
A Port St. Lucie chemistry teacher is facing felony sexual assault charges after police say she had sex with a 17-year-old student. Police began investigating Tiffany Michelle Geliga, 35, after school administrators at Port St. Lucie High School told them a mother of a 17-year-old student contacted the school to say the teacher had texted her son numerous times, sometimes in the early hours of the morning.
