Boy left in car, woman charged with neglect
A woman who said she that she forgot she left a child in her car while she shopped is facing child neglect charges, according to Port St. Lucie police. A woman who said she that she forgot she left a child in her car while she shopped is facing child neglect charges, according to Port St. Lucie police.
