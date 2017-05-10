Boy left in car, woman charged with n...

Boy left in car, woman charged with neglect

A woman who said she that she forgot she left a child in her car while she shopped is facing child neglect charges, according to Port St. Lucie police. A woman who said she that she forgot she left a child in her car while she shopped is facing child neglect charges, according to Port St. Lucie police.

